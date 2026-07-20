Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Palghar likely to see heavy downpour, IMD issues statement

As per the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely in Palghar and Mumbai in Konkan region. Moderate rain is likely in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Light rain is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar and Ahilyanagar districts of North Maharashtra.





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Maharashtra Monsoon Update





New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing heatwave-like and humid conditions over the past few weeks. This comes after the incessant rainfall the state experienced in mid-June. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of the state over the coming days. Light to moderate rain is likely at several places, while isolated areas may receive light showers. On July 19, 2026, rainfall was reported in parts of the state. Here’s the overall weather forecast for Maharashtra for July 20.

As per the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely in Palghar and Mumbai in Konkan region. Moderate rain is likely in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Light rain is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar and Ahilyanagar districts of North Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Rains: Here are some of the key details

Light to moderate rain is likely in Palghar and Mumbai in Konkan region.

Moderate rain is likely in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Light rain is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar and Ahilyanagar districts of North Maharashtra.

Light rain with thunderstorm is likely in Jalgaon district.

Light to moderate rain is likely in Nashik and moderate rain is predicted in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

In western Maharashtra, light rain is likely in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur and Sangli districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in the Pune Ghatmatha and Satara Ghatmatha areas.

In Marathwada region, light rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli.

Light rain is likely in Beed, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv districts.

There is a possibility of light rain in all the districts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Washim.

At least 17 killed in rain-related incidents

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir bore the brunt of monsoon fury, accounting for 12 out of 17 deaths reported in rain-related incidents across northern and eastern India. The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 12 as torrential rains unleashed landslides and flash floods across the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, causing widespread damage to public and private infrastructure including roads and houses.

The devastation prompted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to skip National Conference’s proposed statehood protest in Delhi on Monday and rush to Jammu to take stock of the emerging situation and oversee relief efforts. Abdullah reached the Civil Secretariat here at 6 pm and chaired a high-level meeting.

The worst devastation was reported from Surankote tehsil in Poonch district, where most of the fatalities occurred, while rescue teams raced against time to trace the missing persons, the officials said. A police official said one more body was recovered in Surankote area of Poonch in the evening, taking the death toll to 10, while two persons, including a woman, lost their lives in flash floods in Rajouri district.