Chalo Sansad March: Delhi Police on HIGH ALERT ahead of Cockroach Janta Party’s March to Parliament, deploys over 5000 security personnel

To oversee special security arrangements, senior officers, including Special Commissioners of Police (Special CPs), Joint Commissioners (Joint CPs), and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), have been assigned specific responsibilities





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/chalo-sansad-march-delhi-security-home-miinistry-delhi-police-parliament-monsoon-session-cjp-protest-cockroach-janta-party-sachin-sharma-sonam-wangchuk-abhijeet-dipke-dharmendra-pradhan-ne-8478659/ Copy









Chalo Sansad March





New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday, Delhi Police has beefed up the security across the national capital and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. According to the sources, intelligence agencies and the Delhi Police Special Branch are sharing hourly reports with senior officers, monitoring the size of the crowd at the protest site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma issued a public advisory on X on Sunday, stating that the “Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession.”

“Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission,” the Delhi Police said in its post on X. Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, police added.

Here are some of the key details (as per the sources):

Delhi Police are on high alert ahead of the march scheduled for Monday morning.

The authorities will deploy over 5,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.

New Delhi has been divided into 15 security zones for effective monitoring.

Police personnel will be on alert from 4:00 a.m. onwards.

To oversee special security arrangements, senior officers, including Special Commissioners of Police (Special CPs), Joint Commissioners (Joint CPs), and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), have been assigned specific responsibilities

Strict instructions have been issued to deal firmly with any incidents involving anti-social elements, looting, vandalism, or arson.

Several high-security areas in New Delhi have been declared no-protest and no-gathering zones, including Vijay Chowk, the Prime Minister’s residence, the Home Minister’s residence, Seva Teerth, Selfie Point, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, and surrounding areas.

In addition to Delhi Police personnel, over 25 battalions of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with women personnel, will be deployed.

Riot control vehicles, water cannons, and other police vehicles will be stationed at strategic locations.

Authorities will closely monitor people arriving through New Delhi Metro stations, and stations may be closed if required.

Nearby hospitals have also been placed on alert.

Security will be tightened on all entry routes into New Delhi district, with police conducting checks on incoming vehicles and individuals.

Security at the BJP headquarters will also be enhanced.

What is prohibited?

Under the order, the following activities are prohibited in the New Delhi district:

Holding of any public meeting

Assembly of five or more persons

Carrying fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks and brickbats

Shouting of slogans

Making speeches

Processions and demonstrations

Picketing or dharnas at any public place within the specified area without written permission

It is important to note that the restrictions apply to the entire area of the Sub-Division Parliament Street, excluding the exempted area of Jantar Mantar Road shown in the map annexed with the order. The order states that activities in the exempted area may be allowed beyond 5:00 pm if prior written permission is obtained.