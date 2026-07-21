Amitabh Bachchan opens up on surgery after hospital discharge, says recovery has been the toughest

Amitabh Bachchan shared he had a surgery and shared a message about resilience, saying that every person faces setbacks in life, but true champions are those who continue to fight through difficult times.





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Amitabh Bachchan





Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update after recently undergoing surgery, revealing that the most difficult part of his recovery began after returning home from the hospital. While the actor did not disclose the reason for his surgery, he said the physical and emotional challenges of recovery have been the toughest so far.

In a late-night blog post, Amitabh revealed that he underwent surgery, spent time in the ICU under medical supervision, and has now been discharged. Reflecting on his recovery, he wrote that the homecoming phase has been the hardest “physically, psychologically and practically.”

The 82-year-old actor also shared a message about resilience, saying that every person faces setbacks in life, but true champions are those who continue to fight through difficult times. He added that while some move forward with courage, others remain attached to their past achievements, calling it a personal choice.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of concern after reading Amitabh Bachchan’s blog post. Many wondered if the veteran actor was referring to his own health and wished him a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, “Amitabh ji, I hope you’re recovering well. Please take care of yourself.” Another commented, “Your post has us worried. We hope you’re feeling better and wish you a quick recovery.” A third added, “You’ve overcome every challenge with courage. Stay strong, follow your doctors’ advice, and get well soon.”