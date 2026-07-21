Why Rodri won the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball and not Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi

Rodri completed 753 passes, the most by any player in the tournament, with an outstanding 94% pass accuracy





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Spain’s Rodri celebrates on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)





When Rodri was announced as the winner of the Golden Ball (best player) at the FIFA World Cup 2026, many fans were left surprised but those who watched Spain’s matches, weren’t shocked at all. The La Roja captain did so without scoring a single goal or providing an assist and that’s what shocked everyone.

While Lionel Messi scored 8 goals and Kylian Mbappe finished with 10, Rodri had 0 contributions in front of goal but football is not always seen or perceived in that way alone. The holding midfielder’s performances throughout the tournament showed exactly why he was named the best player as he controlled the tempo all by himself.

Rodri was literally the heartbeat of Spain’s midfield from the opening game to the final. Every attack went through him, while he also protected the defense whenever Spain lost possession. His ability to control the tempo allowed Spain to dominate matches and keep the ball for long periods, just like in the final where the Spaniards kept 68% of possession.

Whether it was building attacks from deep or breaking up opposition moves, Rodri was involved in almost everything Spain did on the pitch.

The numbers are proof. Rodri completed 753 passes, the most by any player in the tournament, with an outstanding 94% pass accuracy. According to FIFA, he was involved in 1,803 plays, nearly 200 more than any other player at the World Cup.

His contribution was equally important without the ball. Rodri finished the tournament with 26 tackles, the highest by any player, while also recording the best ground-duel success rate among midfielders. He averaged 94 completed passes per 90 minutes and maintained a 93.2% pass completion rate, numbers that reflected his consistency across Spain’s eight matches.

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In the final against Argentina, he completed more than 95% of his passes and played a key role in keeping Lionel Messi quiet for long spells.

Spain’s defensive record also strengthened Rodri’s case. The champions conceded just one goal in eight matches, the best defensive performance by a World Cup-winning side.

His positioning in front of the back four allowed defenders to stay compact, while his calmness in possession helped Spain avoid unnecessary turnovers.

The 2024 Ballon d’or winner has been Pep Guardiola’s most reliable midfielder for several seasons, helping the club win multiple Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and several domestic trophies.

Spain eventually defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift their second FIFA World Cup title. While Ferran Torres scored the winning goal, Rodri’s control, leadership and consistency throughout the tournament were the biggest reasons behind Spain’s success.