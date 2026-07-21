The Times of Bengal

Arijit Singh returns to playback singing with Emraan Hashmi Awarapan 2 title track Reports

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Arijit Singh is making a much-awaited return to Bollywood playback singing with Yeh Awarapan, the emotional title track of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Awarapan 2, after announcing retirement.

Published: July 21, 2026, 11:05 AM IST






Arijit Singh returns to playback singing with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 title track: Reports

Arijit Singh (PC: Twitter)


After months of anticipation among fans, Arijit Singh is reportedly returning to playback singing with “Yeh Awarapan,” the title track of Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. The song marks a significant comeback for the acclaimed singer following his announcement about stepping away from new playback projects. Composed by Amaal Mallik with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, the track aims to capture the emotional depth associated with Shivam Pandit’s character and the legacy of the original Awarapan soundtrack.  


Read more:
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Arijit Singh steps out after retirement to cast his vote -Watch



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