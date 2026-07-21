Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ODI comeback: When will ‘RoKo’ be in action in international cricket

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be out of international cricket for a couple of months after the end of 3rd ODI vs England at Lord’s last week.





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Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli in action against England in 3rd ODI at Lord’s. (Photo: IANS)





Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shut down their critics by the end of the three-match ODI series against England last week. While Team India lost the series 1-2, Rohit Sharma smashed his 34th ODI century and 8th in England while Kohli came up with back-to-back fifties in the last two ODI games after scoring only 5 in the first ODI.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was under immense pressure after media reports had claimed that the Indian opener had been informed by the BCCI selectors that they were looking beyond him for future ODI series after England. There was even speculation that Rohit could announce his international retirement at Lord’s in the third and final ODI match on Sunday but the 39-year-old replied with a brilliant 138 off 110 balls with 5 sixes and 17 fours in his innings in a chase of 388 runs to win.

Kohli, on the other hand, came up with knocks of 74 and 65 in the last two ODI matches – both of which Team India lost to England and surrender the ODI series as well after losing the T20I series 4-0. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin claims that the Indian team management including captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir will not be able to touch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the upcoming ODI series in the lead up to possibly even the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 next year.

“Rohit Sharma aur Virat Kohli ko touch nahi kar payenge (They will not be able to touch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli). They cannot touch Virat and Rohit if they want to play,” Ashwin said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“It’s because of their credentials. Rohit has scored almost 12000 runs; they cannot touch him. The other thing is, they can’t be touched because they are batters. They have an army, a battalion,” Ashwin said.

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“People come to see them. If you drop them, it will just break the roof down. But if Shami, Siraj or Bhuvneshwar aren’t picked, 10 people will question. 100 people, 1000 people, maybe 10,000 people will question,” Ashwin added.

Fans will now be wondering when will ‘RoKo’ be in action next in ODI cricket for Team India. The bad news for the fans is that the wait to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be as long as a couple of months.

Team India is not officially scheduled to play an ODI match till September 27, against two-time ODI World Cup champions West Indies. There are ongoing talks between the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) whether a T20I and ODI series can be arranged possibly in month of August but it hasn’t materialised as yet.

Here is the schedule for India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series…

India vs West India 1st ODI – Thiruvananthapuram – September 27, 2026 from 2pm onwards

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Guwahati – September 30, 2026 from 2pm onwards

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI – New Chandigarh – October 3, 2026 from 2pm onwards

Here are all the details about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback…

When will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback take place?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback is scheduled to take place in 1st ODI vs West Indies.

Where will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback take place?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback is scheduled to take place in 1st ODI vs West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback begin?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback will take place in 1st ODI vs West Indies which will begin at 2pm IST.

How can I watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback LIVE on TV in India?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback in India?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s international comeback will be available for live streaming on JioHostar website and app in India.