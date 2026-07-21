PM Modi’s FIRST reaction on NEET paper leak, calls it a grave sin, vows ‘strictest’ punishment for those involved

PM Modi also said the government has taken stringent measures to prevent such paper leaks in the future.





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अमेरिका, फ्रांस और जापान रहे अहम साझेदार





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the strictest action against those responsible for paper leaks, saying that stopping such incidents is a national responsibility. Speaking after the NDA Parliamentary Party’s ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting on Tuesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister stressed the need to create a strong and foolproof examination system through collective efforts.

According to Rijiju, PM Modi also urged NDA allies to stay united in supporting legislative work in Parliament. He appealed to opposition parties to cooperate on important issues, saying that while political differences are natural, all MPs share the responsibility of working for the country’s future and protecting the interests of its youth.

Rijiju informed that he Prime Minister also said the government has taken stringent measures to prevent such paper leaks in the future. He added that those found involved in the alleged paper leak racket have been arrested and sent to jail.