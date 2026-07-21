Bengal tribal woman robbed, ‘gang raped’ in Karnataka, 3 arrested

The T Narasipura Police arrested three men on Tuesday on alleged charges of kidnapping, gang-raping and robbing a 30-year-old woman in Mysuru.In a major development in the tribal woman gang-rape case, the T. Narasipura Police on Tuesday nabbed three men on alleged charges of kidnapping, gang-raping, and robbing a 30-year-old woman in Mysuru district. The suspects, identified as Kiran, Kishore, and Riyan, all hail from T. Narasipura town. The crime occurred near a private bus stand in T. Narasipura town between 9:45 PM on July 18 and 2:00 AM on July 19.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the victim’s complained, on July 19 at 1:45 PM, she was walking toward the KSRTC bus stand to catch a bus home after attending a friend’s birthday celebration. Around 9:45 PM, a car intercepted her, and three men allegedly forcibly pulled her inside the vehicle.

The Kidnapping

The victim alleged that the accused drove her to various locations before taking her to a lodge near Sante Maralli in Chamarajanagar district. There, she was allegedly confined in a room and sexually assaulted by the trio. She further stated that the accused robbed her of Rs 5,000 in cash and two mobile phones before abandoning her near her residence between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM on July 19.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to a local hospital where her formal statement was recorded.

Police Arrested Three Persons Within 24 Hours

Acting on the complaint, the T Narasipura Police registered an FIR and initiated the probe. Within 24 hours, the police team succeeded in tracing down and arresting the accused men.

The FIR was forwarded to the Principal Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, T Narasipura, at 8:00 pm on July 20 by Police Constable Vinod Kumar M under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) and Police Inspector Dhananjaya.

FIR has been registered under sections 70, 74, 137(2) and 309(4) and section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Further investigation is underway.







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Bengal tribal woman robbed, ‘gang raped’ in Karnataka, 3 arrested | Image: ANI





Mysuru: In a major development in the tribal woman gang-rape case, the T. Narasipura Police on Tuesday nabbed three men on alleged charges of kidnapping, gang-raping, and robbing a 30-year-old woman in Mysuru district. The suspects, identified as Kiran, Kishore, and Riyan, all hail from T. Narasipura town. The crime occurred near a private bus stand in T. Narasipura town between 9:45 PM on July 18 and 2:00 AM on July 19.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the victim’s complained, on July 19 at 1:45 PM, she was walking toward the KSRTC bus stand to catch a bus home after attending a friend’s birthday celebration. Around 9:45 PM, a car intercepted her, and three men allegedly forcibly pulled her inside the vehicle.

The Kidnapping

The victim alleged that the accused drove her to various locations before taking her to a lodge near Sante Maralli in Chamarajanagar district. There, she was allegedly confined in a room and sexually assaulted by the trio. She further stated that the accused robbed her of Rs 5,000 in cash and two mobile phones before abandoning her near her residence between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM on July 19.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to a local hospital where her formal statement was recorded.

Police Arrested Three Persons Within 24 Hours

Acting on the complaint, the T Narasipura Police registered an FIR and initiated the probe. Within 24 hours, the police team succeeded in tracing down and arresting the accused men.

The FIR was forwarded to the Principal Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, T Narasipura, at 8:00 pm on July 20 by Police Constable Vinod Kumar M under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) and Police Inspector Dhananjaya.

FIR has been registered under sections 70, 74, 137(2) and 309(4) and section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Further investigation is underway.

Man kills wife, 2 children and then hangs himself in Mysuru

A shocking and gruesome incident has surfaced from Karnataka, where a 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children in Mysuru and then committed suicide by hanging himself. According to the police, the incident took place in Hunsur Town’s New Maruti Layout. Harish also left a death note saying that he could be found hanging in an upstairs room.

What The Suicide Note Revealed?

According to the purported note, the deceased referred to documents which were kept in a locker. He also mentioned where he had hidden the keys. Harish requested police to hand over the documents, which included property papers, to the person mentioned in the note.

Preliminary Probe Reveals Calculated Move

According to preliminary investigation, the 40-year-old sent his mother to his grandmother’s house three days before committing the crime. A police team visited the crime scene and conducted an inspection. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway.

(with ANI inputs)