Bigg Boss 20 gets a brand-new eye logo ahead of milestone season

Bigg Boss 20 makers reveal striking new eye logo, promise a fresh chapter. It is inspired by two decades of unforgettable moments, and is envisioned as a portal into the house.





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The makers of the upcoming season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ have unveiled its eye celebrating 20 years of the show. The new eye identity is a bold reinterpretation of its most enduring symbol that celebrates the legacy of Bigg Boss while ushering in a new chapter. It is inspired by two decades of unforgettable moments, and is envisioned as a portal into the house.

It mirrors life inside the Bigg Boss house, where first impressions give way to true personalities, alliances are constantly redefined and every revelation changes the course of the game. Rich, multi-dimensional colours capture the spectrum of emotions, relationships and ever-evolving dynamics that define the Bigg Boss experience.

It is finished with a premium metallic gold wordmark, the new eye is bold, cinematic and larger than life.

Bigg Boss is one of India’s biggest and longest-running reality television franchises. It premiered in 2006, and places celebrities—and, in some seasons, social media personalities and commoners, inside a specially designed house where they live under constant camera surveillance, isolated from the outside world. Contestants compete in weekly tasks, nominations and eliminations while navigating friendships, rivalries, strategies and emotional conflicts.

The series is known for its unpredictable drama, controversial moments and high TRP ratings. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has hosted the Hindi version since Season 4, becoming synonymous with the franchise through his candid weekend episodes. Over the years, Bigg Boss has launched or revived the careers of several contestants, while generating massive social media engagement and fan debates.

The show also has regional editions in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and remains one of India’s most influential and widely watched reality entertainment properties.

‘Bigg Boss Hindi’ will soon drop on JioHotstar and Colors.

With IANS inputs