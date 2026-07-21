Disha Eye Hospitals Crosses A Milestone Of 20,000 Corneal Transplants

Disha Eye Hospitals has achieved a milestone by successfully performing over 20,000 corneal transplants through its Prova Eye Bank, reaffirming its commitment to restoring sight and spreading awareness about eye donation.

From a modest beginning in 1997, when only two corneal transplants were performed, Disha’s Cornea Services have grown into one of the most significant and impactful programs in Eastern India. As of June 2026, the institution has completed a record breaking 20,211 corneal transplants, transforming the lives of thousands of patients suffering from corneal blindness.

Over the past 29 years, Disha Eye Hospitals has collected a total of 27,252 corneas, comprising 14,872 through the Hospital Cornea Retrieval Programme (HCRP) and 12,380 through voluntary eye donations. Of these, 11,110 corneas from HCRP and 9,101 from voluntary donations have been successfully utilized for transplantation which is an impressive utilization rate of over 74% (national average being just above 50%)

The Hospital Cornea Retrieval Programme has played a pivotal role in this journey, accounting for more than half of all corneal transplants performed at Disha. In recent years, voluntary eye donations have also witnessed a remarkable rise, reflecting increased public awareness and participation in the noble cause of eye donation.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted eye banking activities worldwide, Disha’s Prova Eye Bank demonstrated resilience and recovered strongly, continuing its mission of giving the gift of sight.

“Crossing the milestone of 20,000 corneal transplants is not just a number—it represents 20,000 lives touched, 20,000 families given hope and the collective efforts of our doctors, Prova eye bank teams, donor families, and supporters over nearly three decades. We are deeply grateful to every individual who chose to donate their eyes and help someone see the world again,” said Dr. Samar Kumar Basak, Director, Disha Eye Hospitals & Medical Director, Cornea and Eye Bank Services.

“Congratulations Team Prova Eye Bank and the Department of Cornea on this extraordinary achievement. Salute to Dr. Basak for his leadership. A great milestone achieved with many more to come,” said, Dr. Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman & Managing Director, Disha Eye Hospitals.

Corneal blindness remains one of the leading causes of visual impairment, and corneal transplantation continues to be the only sight-restoring treatment for many affected patients. Disha Eye Hospitals remains committed to promoting eye donation awareness and expanding access to quality corneal care across Eastern India.

As Disha celebrates this historic achievement, the institution reiterates its appeal to the public to pledge their eyes and become a part of this life-changing movement.