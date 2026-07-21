Manipal Hospital EM Bypass Brings Together Sarcoma Survivors to Celebrate Life Beyond Cancer

Every cancer survivor carries a story that extends far beyond diagnosis and treatment, a story of resilience, determination and the unwavering will to reclaim life. Celebrating these extraordinary journeys of hope and healing, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass hosted the Sarcoma Survivor Meet 2026, bringing together survivors, caregivers, clinicians and well-wishers on a common platform to honour the strength of those who have overcome one of the rarest forms of cancer. More than a commemorative gathering, the event underscored the significance of early diagnosis, multidisciplinary cancer care, psychological support and long-term rehabilitation in helping patients not only survive sarcoma but also rebuild their lives with confidence and purpose.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Kousik Nandy, Senior Consultant and HOD – Orthopaedic Oncology, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass. followed by an insightful session by Ms. Arunima Dutta, Consultant, Clinical Psychologist at Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, on the emotional resilience required during the cancer journey. The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of Dr. Sourav Datta, Director – Manipal Oncology Services & Senior Consultant – Head and Neck Oncology Surgery, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass; and Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Director, Manipal Hospitals East.

The programme also featured an inspiring address by the special guest – Swami Kripakarananda Ji, whose words encouraged the audience to embrace hope and inner strength in the face of adversity. This was followed by an insightful talk by renowned media personality Mr. Tarun Goswami, who reflected on the power of resilience and the human spirit. Mountaineer Mr. Anindya Mukherjee further captivated the audience with a powerful multimedia presentation, drawing parallels between conquering formidable peaks and overcoming life’s greatest challenges. The evening concluded with a moving theatrical performance by the survivors, that beautifully celebrated courage, perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit.

Sharing his inspiring journey of courage, Mr. Chinmoy Saha, a 55-year-old mechanical engineer and osteosarcoma survivor, said, “When I was diagnosed with Stage II high-grade osteosarcoma in 2015, I had a 14 cm tumour in my femur. What followed was a journey of surgeries, chemotherapy, countless hospital visits, and years of follow-up care. More than a decade later, I have realised that surviving cancer is not just about completing treatment, it is about learning to embrace life with renewed strength and purpose. While osteosarcoma changed many aspects of my life, it never took away my passion for my work or my determination to keep moving forward. The disease became a chapter in my journey, not the story of my life. Today, I continue to pursue what I love with hope, gratitude and the belief that resilience can overcome even the toughest challenges.”

Sharing her experience, Ms. Monimala Mondal, a 29-year-old government employee and osteosarcoma survivor, said, “When I first noticed a swelling in my leg, I dismissed it as a minor injury. There was no severe pain or any other alarming symptom, so cancer never crossed my mind. It was only after I consulted an orthopaedic specialist that I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Looking back, I realise how easily we tend to ignore subtle changes in our bodies, and how costly that delay can be. Although I had to undergo surgery to remove the affected end of my femur, I am grateful that the cancer was detected early, allowing timely treatment and a better outcome. My message to everyone is simple, never ignore persistent swelling, unexplained pain or any unusual symptom that doesn’t go away. Seeking medical attention at the right time can make all the difference; it can save not only a limb, but also your life.”

Speaking at the programme, Dr. Kousik Nandy said, “Sarcoma is a rare and complex group of cancers that often requires specialised expertise and a coordinated multidisciplinary approach for the best possible outcomes. While advances in surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and targeted treatments have significantly improved survival, the journey does not end with medical treatment. Survivorship is about restoring confidence, rebuilding lives and ensuring patients receive continued physical, emotional and psychological support. The Sarcoma Survivor Meet is a celebration of every individual’s courage and resilience, while also reminding people that early diagnosis, timely intervention and access to comprehensive cancer care can make a life-changing difference.”

The Sarcoma Survivor Meet reaffirms Manipal Hospital EM Bypass’s commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centric cancer care that extends beyond treatment to encompass rehabilitation, emotional wellbeing and long-term survivorship. By bringing together survivors, clinicians and caregivers, the initiative sought to inspire hope, raise awareness about sarcoma and encourage patients to believe that with timely treatment, compassionate care and unwavering determination, life after cancer is not only possible but meaningful.