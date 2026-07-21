CJP Chalo Sansad March Violence: Over 118 Delhi Police personnel injured, public property damaged, legal action initiated

The crowd included schoolchildren, college students, parents and senior citizens. Some came in uniforms, while others wore cockroach costumes.





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Delhi Police





New Delhi: The streets of Delhi witnessed an unprecedented Monday of highs and lows as thousands of young and angry people converged near Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session to push for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Carrying placards and the tricolor and shouting slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Jai Bhim,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do,” many just sat where they were stopped, the protests mushrooming in multiple places across the city.

The crowd included schoolchildren, college students, parents and senior citizens. Some came in uniforms, while others wore cockroach costumes. As the Delhi Police cracked down on the protesters, the CJP alleged brutality and accused the security personnel of using excessive force against protesters during its “Sansad Chalo” march, alleging that several students were injured and Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, was pushed around.

Delhi Police Releases Statement:

Delhi Police, on the other hand, released a statement, saying that more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers of the ranks of special commissioner of police, joint commissioner of police, additional commissioner of police, deputy commissioner of police, additional deputy commissioner of police, and assistant commissioner of police, besides several women police personnel.

In the statement, the police also said that despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued, the protestors refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence.

Their action posed a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties. As per the authorities, the violent mod also caused extensive damage to public property. Around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident.

The Delhi Police has informed that appropriate legal action has been initiated, and an FIR is being registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences committed during the protest.

Cockroach Janta Party:

The CJP, an organic movement against paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the examination system that started with a comment from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, referring to youngsters as “cockroaches”, has been sitting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. The protest gathered traction as Wangchuk and a group of students from the Left-affiliated AISA joined the hunger strike.

Three students — Neha, Manish and Ameen — who were on fast since June 28 along with Wangchuk, broke their hunger strike on the 23rd day on Monday.