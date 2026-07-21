Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Punjab farmers hit the road, Shambhu, Khanauri borders sealed, section 163 imposed, traffic diverted on NH-44

Farmer’s Protest LIVE Updates: Punjab farmers are going to hold a massive protest at Kishan Ghat over the proposed India-US trade deal. Check all the live updates here.
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Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers have again hit the roads and have started coming to Delhi to stage a massive protest, but this time the protest is not about MSP, but over the India-US trade deal. A large number of farmers from Patiala have been stopped at the Shambhu Border for a “Maha Panchayat” called by the Desh Bachao Morcha.
Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the farmers’ protest at Kisan Ghat. The police warned commuters about the possible traffic jams and diversions across major routes of the capital city.
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Commuters Are Advised To Avoid These Routes:
- Velodrome Road
- Rajghat DTC Depot Road
- Rajghat DTC Bypass Road
- Nearby connecting roads around the protest site
- Satyagrah Marg
Farmers not only from Punjab but from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also expected to arrive at the Kisan Ghat. Farmer organisations, such as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and BKU Ekta Sangharsh are also expected to join the protest.
Check all the live updates here
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