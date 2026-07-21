‘She felt intense sexual urge, kissed me, hugged me’: IPS trainee attempts suicide amid harassment allegations, claims consensual relationship

An IPS probationer at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, who is facing harassment allegations from a fellow trainee, has been admitted to a hospital after a suspected suicide attempt, as per me





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An IPS probationer at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, who is facing harassment allegations from a fellow trainee, has been admitted to a hospital after a suspected suicide attempt, as per media reports. The trainee, Uday Krishna Reddy, is suspected to have consumed poison at a friend’s house in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. However, it is not yet confirmed whether it is an suicide attempt. Reportedly, Reddy left behind a suicide note in which he claimed that he had been in a romantic relationship with the woman who later filed the complaint against him. He also alleged that she wanted to continue their relationship even after getting married.

The incident comes a few days after a 30-year-old IPS probationer lodged a police complaint accusing Reddy of stalking, physical assault, criminal intimidation and secretly recording a private video without her permission. She said the alleged incidents took place several times during June.

Based on her complaint, Hyderabad Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Reddy sent her sexually offensive messages on WhatsApp and made insulting comments about her in front of other trainee officers. She also claimed that he repeatedly questioned her about an alleged relationship with another probationer, pressured her to admit it and verbally abused her.

She further alleged that he forcibly took her mobile phone, made her unlock it, checked her private conversations and later took the phone to his room while forcing her to reveal its password.

The woman also accused Reddy of physically attacking her during one incident. She claimed he stopped her from leaving, forced her into his room, pulled her hair, tried to choke her and held a knife to her neck. She also alleged that he threw packets of condoms at her during the confrontation.

She further claimed that another incident took place on July 10, when he allegedly tried to touch her inappropriately.

One of the most serious allegations in the complaint is that Reddy secretly recorded a private video of her without her consent and later sent it to her husband in an attempt to threaten and blackmail her. She also accused him of spreading false and defamatory claims to damage her reputation.

What does the suicide note say?