Training with shooters like Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh raises everyone’s standards, says Rahi Sarnobat

Veteran India shooter Rahi Sarnobat spoke exclusively with India.com about challenges ahead of ISSF Shooting World Cup 2026 and Asian Games 2026 and competing with the likes of Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh.





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Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat.





It has been 13 years since Rahi Sarnobat became India’s first ever pistol shoot to win a gold medal in ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon. Since then the Kolhapur shooter has been a two-time gold medal winner at Commonwealth Games and 2018 Asian Games champion in the 25m pistol event.

But the post-COVID 19 pandemic period has been a nightmare for the veteran shooter when she was bed-ridden with major complications. Sarnobat’s shooting career came to a virtual standstill in mid-2022 when she was struck by neuropathic pain syndrome. It was a neurological condition that left the 35-year-old battling with persistent hot flashes, tingling sensations and excruciating nerve pain across her body.

She is now preparing for her fourth appearance in Asian Games in the 2026 edition which takes place in Japan in September and is part of India’s star-studded line up in the ISSF World Cup 2026 which got underway in Hangzhou on Monday.

It’s almost time The #ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss a shot.#ShootingSports pic.twitter.com/RJy28qcVtZ — ISSF (@issf_official) July 18, 2026

Along with Rahi Sarnobat, star Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will also be competing in 25m pistol event at the World Cup. Sarnobat spoke exclusively to India.com ahead of ISSF Shooting World Cup 2026 and Asian Games 2026. Excerpts from an exclusive interview here…

Q. What are the goals you have set yourself from the ISSF Shooting World Cup and the Asian Games 2026 in a couple of months’ time?

RS: The immediate focus is on performing consistently at the ISSF World Cup. Every international competition is an opportunity to test my preparation, learn, and fine-tune the small details. Rather than thinking too far ahead, I prefer to focus on executing one competition at a time.

The Asian Games is naturally one of the biggest targets of the year. Having won a gold medal there before, I know how special that event is, but every edition is different and the level keeps getting higher. My goal is to arrive well prepared, stay mentally composed, and give myself the best chance to fight for the best

Q. Women’s 25m Pistol has a very competitive field. Who do you think will be your biggest competitors in this field?

RS: Women’s 25m Pistol is one of the strongest events in world shooting today. There are excellent shooters from Korea, China, Hungary, Germany and several other countries, and on any given day many athletes are capable of winning.

At the same time, I believe the biggest competition is always yourself. At this level, if you execute your plan well and stay mentally strong, you give yourself the best opportunity to be in contention. I try not to focus too much on specific opponents but instead on delivering my own best performance.

Q. You are training with world-class shooters like Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh. How competitive does it get in training and how do top Indian shooters push each other?

RS: The environment is naturally competitive because everyone wants to earn their place in the team, but it is also very supportive. We all understand the effort that goes into reaching this level, so there is a lot of mutual respect.

Training alongside athletes like Manu and Esha raises everyone’s standards. Every session becomes an opportunity to learn something new and improve.

Q. You managed to top Manu Bhaker in the national selection trials just a month back. How much has that performance boosted your confidence leading into a busy season?

RS: It was certainly satisfying because it reflected the work that my team and I have been putting in. Selection trials are always intense, and performing well under pressure is encouraging.

At the same time, I know that every competition starts from zero. I don’t carry expectations from one event to another. The trials gave me confidence that my preparation is moving in the right direction, but now the focus is on maintaining consistency and continuing to improve.

Q. Can you please share how you have benefitted from your personal coaches Munkhbayar Dorjsuren and Jelena Arunovic?

RS: I worked with Munkhbayar until 2021 but after that I started working with Jelena Arunovic, from May 2022, who is now our team Coach from 2026.

She brings tremendous international experience as a coach, and understands what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

We have worked on technical refinements, competition strategies and, most importantly, building consistency. She pays great attention to detail and has helped me become more efficient in training while staying calm under pressure. That combination has given me greater confidence in my preparation, and I believe it has contributed significantly to the progress.