A man allegedly killed his wife and two children before committing suicide by hanging himself in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Tuesday. The incident occurred at New Maruti Layout in Hunsur city of the district.





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Karnataka shocker: Man kills wife, 2 children and then hangs himself in Mysuru, death note says… | Image: X





Karnataka Shocker: A shocking and gruesome incident has surfaced from Karnataka, where a 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children in Mysuru and then committed suicide by hanging himself. According to the police, the incident took place in Hunsur Town’s New Maruti Layout. Harish also left a death note saying that he could be found hanging in an upstairs room.