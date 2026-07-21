After FIFA World Cup 2026 win, Spain trump over Lionel Messi’s Argentina by…

Newly crowned world champions Spain have climbed back to the top of the FIFA men’s rankings after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup earlier this Sunday, dashing Argentina’s hopes of defending their title and also ending their reign as the world’s No. 1 team.

La Roja’s title-winning campaign across the United States, Canada and Mexico earned them enough ranking points to move ahead of the defending champions, while Morocco, who had famously knocked out the Netherlands from the World Cup, achieved their highest-ever position after another impressive outing which unfortunately ended in the quarter-finals.

Spain’s rise to the summit comes after one of the finest World Cup campaigns in the country’s history. Luis de la Fuente’s side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and lifted their second FIFA World Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final at MetLife Stadium.

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Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 114th minute to seal a famous win for La Roja. The World Cup triumph, combined with their consistent performances over the last two years, which also includes the 2024 UEFA Euros, helped Spain reclaim the No. 1 spot in the latest FIFA rankings.

The new #FIFAWorldCup champions sit atop of the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 20, 2026

They won 7 of their 8 matches and finished the tournament with the best defensive record by a World Cup-winning team, conceding just 1 goal. Their midfield, led by captain and Golden Ball winner Rodri, controlled matches with calmness and precision, while the attack delivered whenever it mattered.

Young stars such as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi also played key roles alongside experienced players.

Argentina slip to 2nd; Morocco and Mexico in top 10

Argentina has slipped to 2nd in the latest FIFA rankings after the finale loss, while the 2026 edition’s 4th placed side France remained 3rd. Bronze medallists England held on to the 4th spot whereas Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil, who were surprisingly eliminated by Norway, round up the top 5.

The biggest mover in the rankings was Morocco, who climbed to 6th, which is the highest position in the nation’s history.

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Portugal moved up to 7th, while Belgium occupy 8th following their quarter-final finish. The Netherlands also slipped one place below to 9th while 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico reached a new high of 9th after enjoying their best World Cup run in decades on home soil.