Nandamuri Balakrishna injured while shooting for NBK111, set to undergo minor surgery

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has suffered an injury while shooting for his upcoming film NBK111. The actor was reportedly hurt during an action sequence, with reports stating that doctors have advised a minor surgery.





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Nandamuri Balakrishna (PC: IMDb)





Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans received a worrying update from the sets of his upcoming film NBK111 after reports emerged that the actor suffered an injury during filming. Known for performing intense action roles and actively taking part in demanding sequences, the veteran actor was reportedly shooting an action scene when the incident happened. The news quickly caught attention among film lovers, especially those eagerly waiting for updates about NBK111. While the injury has caused a temporary pause, reports suggest that the issue is being managed and the actor is expected to recover soon.

Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers injury during NBK111 action sequence

Nandamuri Balakrishna was reportedly injured while shooting for NBK111 in Kakinada. According to reports, the actor suffered a muscle tear during the filming of an action sequence. The incident took place while the team was working on a high-energy scene for the upcoming Telugu film.

NBK111 Movie shared this news on X and wrote, “During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery. His unwavering dedication, discipline, and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111. The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon.”

During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery. His unwavering dedication,… — NBK 111 (@NBK111Movie) July 21, 2026

Following the injury, Balakrishna was taken for medical attention, where doctors examined his condition. Reports suggest that he has been advised to undergo a minor surgery as part of the treatment process.

Shoot of NBK111 affected after Balakrishna’s injury

The injury has reportedly resulted in a brief halt to the shooting schedule. The team was filming important sequences for NBK111, which is being directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie has been generating interest among fans as it brings Nandamuri Balakrishna back in a powerful action-oriented role.

Balakrishna has always been appreciated for his dedication towards action scenes and his willingness to perform challenging sequences. His commitment to his roles has been one of the reasons he continues to enjoy a strong fan following across Telugu cinema.

About NBK111

NBK111 is a highly anticipated Telugu action drama starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Gopichand Malineni. The makers released a first glimpse titled “Entry of an Era,” with fans eagerly awaiting the film’s theatrical release.

For now, the focus remains on the actor’s health and recovery. While NBK111’s shooting schedule may see some adjustments, fans are looking forward to further updates about the film and Balakrishna’s return to action.