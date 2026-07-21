The Hundred 2026: Is Abrar Ahmed playing for Sunrisers Leeds in tonight’s match against

Abrar Ahmed was included in the playing XI of the Sunrisers Leeds for the Hundred’s tournament opener against MI London at the Kennington Oval
Published: July 21, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
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Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who made the headlines during the 2026 Hundred player draft earlier this year, has been picked in the playing XI of the Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Leeds for the tournament opener tonight against MI London at the Kennington Oval.
More to follow..