The Times of Bengal

The Hundred 2026: Is Abrar Ahmed playing for Sunrisers Leeds in tonight’s match against

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Abrar Ahmed was included in the playing XI of the Sunrisers Leeds for the Hundred’s tournament opener against MI London at the Kennington Oval

Published: July 21, 2026, 11:03 PM IST






Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed reacts during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday, February 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)


Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who made the headlines during the 2026 Hundred player draft earlier this year, has been picked in the playing XI of the Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Leeds for the tournament opener tonight against MI London at the Kennington Oval.

More to follow..


Read more:
The Hundred 2026: Jacob Bethell ruled out due to right knee injury; Doubtful for Test series against Pakistan



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