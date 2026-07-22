Anupam Kher honoured with Ashoka Award 2026, pens heartfelt note of gratitude: 'Every honour comes with...'

Legendary actor Anupam Kher wins prestigious Ashoka Award 2026, calls it one of his most meaningful honours





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Anupam Kher





Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been honoured with the prestigious Ashoka Award 2026, adding another achievement to his decades-long career in Indian cinema. The actor shared the news on social media and expressed his gratitude, calling it one of the most meaningful recognitions he has received. Sharing pictures from the award ceremony on Instagram, Anupam said the honour means a lot to him because it recognises his journey not just as an actor, but also as a producer, director, writer and motivational speaker.

In his heartfelt note, the actor wrote, “Deeply, deeply honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious Ashoka Award 2026. It is undoubtedly one of the most meaningful recognitions I have received for my journey as an actor, producer, director, writer and motivational speaker.”

Anupam added that awards are more than just achievements. According to him, they are a reminder that an artist’s work has touched people’s lives and that every recognition brings greater responsibility.

He also thanked the Charles Walters Council for Innovation & Research, the Association of Indian Bureaucrats and everyone associated with the honour for recognising his work.

“I have always believed that every award comes with a greater responsibility—not only as an artist but also as a citizen of this country. I promise to continue doing my work with honesty, passion and humility, and to live up to the faith this honour has placed in me,” he wrote.

The actor also thanked his neice Vrinda, for accepting the award on his behalf, ending his note with, “Thank you once again from the bottom of my heart. Jai Hind.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great, which also marked his return to direction. The film featured an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Naseeruddin Shah and Iain Glen.