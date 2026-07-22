Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons
Share Article
https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-metro-alert-rajiv-chowk-janpath-patel-chowk-central-secretariat-closed-due-to-security-reasons-cjp-cockroach-janta-party-sonam-wangchuk-neet-paper-leak-dharmendra-pradhan-8480541/
Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons
Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations have been closed till further instructions. Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat: DMRC pic.twitter.com/ICNgmKrXL0
— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
Read more:
Good news for Delhi-Noida-Greater Noida commuters as Delhi Metro card can now be used in Noida Metro
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.