The Times of Bengal

Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons

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Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons






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Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons


Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons

 


Read more:
Good news for Delhi-Noida-Greater Noida commuters as Delhi Metro card can now be used in Noida Metro

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.





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