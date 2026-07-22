Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-metro-alert-rajiv-chowk-janpath-patel-chowk-central-secretariat-closed-due-to-security-reasons-cjp-cockroach-janta-party-sonam-wangchuk-neet-paper-leak-dharmendra-pradhan-8480541/ Copy









Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons





Delhi Metro Alert: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and 2 other stations closed due to security reasons

Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations have been closed till further instructions. Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat: DMRC pic.twitter.com/ICNgmKrXL0 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.