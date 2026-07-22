Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, disabled her Instagram account following severe online backlash regarding her degree from an overseas university.





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Dharmendra Pradhan’s daughter deactivates Instagram following online backlash |

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New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, on Wednesday disabled her Instagram account after facing a massive online backlash over her degree from abroad. Naimisha completed her Master’s degree in law from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts. Amid the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, Instagram users found Naimisha’s account and started flooding the comment sections, tagging her. The protesters are demanding Pradhan’s resignation as the education minister.

The protest intensified on Monday following police action on student protesters during the march to Parliament to raise their issues.