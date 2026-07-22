Environmental CSR in India: Rs. 17,000 Crore Deployed Over A Decade, But Climate-Vulnerable Regions Remain Underfunded

Environmental CSR in India has grown steadily over the past decade, with Corporate India investing Rs. 17,377 crore across environmental sustainability, conservation of natural resources and agroforestry initiatives. However, a new report by Sattva Consulting, powered by India Data Insights (IDI), finds that while environmental CSR has expanded, funding remains concentrated among a relatively small group of companies and is not always aligned with the geographies and sectors facing the country’s greatest environmental challenges.

The report, A Decade of Green Spending: What Rs. 17,000 Crores of Environmental CSR Reveals About Corporate India, lands at a moment when India, ranked the 9th most climate-vulnerable nation in the Climate Risk Index 2026, is under growing pressure to align corporate giving with climate resilience goals under Viksit Bharat 2047 and its 2070 Net Zero commitment.

Environmental CSR spending fell to a post-pandemic low of 4.4% of total CSR outlay in FY2020-21, as companies redirected funds towards health and relief efforts. It has since recovered, stabilising at 8.4% of total CSR spend in FY2023-24, still well behind enduring priorities such as education and health. The report notes that with an estimated $2.5 trillion needed to meet India’s Nationally Determined Contributions by 2030, and $10 trillion required to build a climate-resilient economy by 2047, CSR capital has a distinct role to play in bridging gaps where public systems face capacity or resource constraints.

While environmental CSR is growing, corporate philanthropy is not yet fully aligned with India’s highest climate risks, especially sectors with the greatest environmental footprint.

A Concentrated Funding Base

Just one out of five companies that report CSR spending direct any of it towards the environment. Less than a fifth of smallest CSR spenders allocate funds towards climate action. In contrast, nearly all of the companies with CSR budgets over Rs. 50 crore reserve a portion of their outlay for environment-related projects.

European-headquartered MNCs operating in India show markedly higher participation (about two-thirds) than Indian companies (54%), a gap the report links to the influence of stringent European regulatory frameworks, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Growth Without Scale

The growth in environmental CSR is being driven almost entirely by a rising number of small and mid-sized projects rather than larger, systemic investments.

The number of environmental CSR projects grew 20% over the past three years, while aggregate spending grew only 6% in the same period, leaving the average project size flat at Rs. 45 lakh. Only 29 projects in FY2024 carried budgets of Rs. 10 crore or more, barely up from 22 such projects in FY2020-21.

Divergence In Environmental Footprint And Funding

The report finds a marked disconnect between industries’ environmental footprint and their environmental CSR behaviour. Sectors with some of the largest environmental footprints, including Energy, Mining, and Oil, Gas, Coal & Petroleum, show relatively low participation in environmental CSR. Even where companies in these sectors do undertake environmental initiatives, they allocate only 5-7% of their CSR budgets towards environmental causes, well below several consumer-facing industries. By contrast, consumer-facing sectors such as FMCG, Food and Beverages, and Automotive, despite a comparatively lighter environmental footprint, allocate over 10% of CSR spend to environmental causes, a pattern the report attributes to brand positioning and consumer-facing ESG commitments rather than direct impact alignment.

Climate-Vulnerable Districts Underfunded

The report’s starkest finding concerns geography. Nearly 45% of environmental CSR funding is directed to pan-India or multi-state programmes, and a further 22% flows to Tier-1 cities, leaving just over a third of funding for more localised, place-based interventions.

States including Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, all classified as highly climate-vulnerable, receive less than Rs. 25 per capita in environmental CSR. The pattern sharpens at the district level: among India’s 50 most climate-vulnerable districts, 30 of them received only 1% (Rs. 106 crore) of total environmental CSR spending over the past three years, with a handful of districts in Assam alone accounting for 60% of what little vulnerable-region funding exists.

Traditional Themes Dominate

Among high-value environmental CSR projects (Rs. 50 lakh and above) in FY2023-24, Water Management (15%), Renewable Energy (12%), and Biodiversity (11%) together account for 38% of all high-value project funding. Air quality, despite its acute public health relevance, received just Rs. 14 crore, around 5% of the high-value project pool reflecting the longer gestation periods and more complex measurement frameworks associated with system-level environmental interventions.

The report identifies Rs. 243 crore directed over the past three years towards emerging themes such as public transport and climate.

Among high-value environmental CSR projects (Rs. 50 lakh and above) in FY2023-24, Water Management (15%), Renewable Energy (12%), and Biodiversity (11%) together account for 38% of all high-value project funding. Air quality, despite its acute public health relevance, received just Rs. 14 crore, around 5% of the high-value project pool reflecting the longer gestation periods and more complex measurement frameworks associated with system-level environmental interventions.

The report identifies Rs. 243 crore directed over the past three years towards emerging themes such as public transport, climate governance and carbon MRV, and circular economy alongside nearly Rs. 500 crore embedded within Health, Livelihoods, and Education CSR programmes that integrate water, clean energy, and climate-resilience programmes.

What This Means For Corporate India

“India’s climate ambitions will require every form of capital to work more strategically. As climate risks increasingly affect business operations, supply chains and communities, CSR has an opportunity to evolve from project-based philanthropy into catalytic capital, supporting climate-vulnerable regions, strengthening ecosystem resilience, and complementing broader sustainability and ESG efforts,” said Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy, Co-founder and CEO, Sattva Consulting.

Looking Ahead

The report’s authors argue that as ESG disclosure norms tighten and climate risk becomes more immediate for business operations, CSR has an opportunity to evolve from a fragmented, theme-led funding mechanism into a more targeted, catalytic lever for climate resilience. It should align more closely with industry’s environmental footprint, channel funding towards India’s most climate-vulnerable geographies, and complement existing project-led giving with longer-horizon, systemic interventions in areas such as air quality, circular economy, and climate governance. Realising this shift, the report notes, will require coordinated, collective action across corporates, philanthropy, and ecosystem actors, rather than standalone funding approaches.

The report is based on an analysis of CSR disclosures filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for FY2014-15 to FY2023-24, covering ₹17,377 crore in spending across Environmental Sustainability, Conservation of Natural Resources, and Agroforestry.

The full report is available at www.sattva.co.in/quick-read/environmental-csr-in-india-lessons-from-%e2%82%b917000-crore-of-investments/.



About Sattva Consulting

Sattva Consulting is a global impact consulting firm from India. Since 2009, we have engaged with communities, business, and government to achieve societal impact at scale. We believe that Civil society, Business, and Government all have a critical role to play in building an equitable and sustainable world, and we actively partner with all stakeholders to enable impact through our advisory and orchestration services, knowledge and data platforms—built as public goods for the ecosystem, and collaborative solutions and partnerships.

To know more, visit sattva.co.in.



About India Data Insights

India Data Insights (IDI), an initiative by Sattva Consulting, aims to empower India’s development sector with actionable, ready-to-use data insights to enable sharper decisions and maximise impact. Built as a public good, IDI consolidates public data across SDG practice areas on one, unified platform, offering insightful visualisations, interactives, blogs and ready-to-use-charts and dashboards.

To know more, visit indiadatainsights.com.