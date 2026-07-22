SOG personnel killed, another injured in first terror attack since Pahalgam killings

Jammu: In a shocking development, a Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed and another injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces on the Anantnag-Kokernag Road in Jammu and





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Cop killed in terrorist attack in J-K’s Anantnag (Image-PTI)





Jammu: In a shocking development, a Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed and another injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces on the Anantnag-Kokernag Road in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. As per initial reports, the two SOG personnel came under fire from terrorists while were deployed on the road when they were deployed on the road.

A policeman was killed in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here. The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

They said one head constable, Ashiq Hussain, posted on Amarnath yatra security duty was injured in the attack and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag.Hussain was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, the officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the assailants, they said. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.