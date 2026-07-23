Cosmo Films launches Transparent Antifog Bio-Degradable Films for fresh food packaging applications

By Shalini Saha :- Cosmo Films, a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination, labelling and industrial applications, today announced the launch of its new Transparent Antifog Bio-Degradable Film, an advanced packaging film engineered to address the performance and sustainability requirements of fresh food packaging applications.

The newly developed film is a co-extruded, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film, featuring heat-sealable and treated surfaces on both sides. Designed with oxo-biodegradable properties, the film is engineered to biodegrade within approximately 2 to 2.5 years under suitable conditions, offering an advanced material solution for packaging applications requiring high transparency, sealing performance and effective fog management.

A key technical feature of the film is its cold and hot antifog performance on one side, which helps minimise moisture-induced fogging and maintain package visibility across varying temperature conditions. The other side offers enhanced printability and good ink adhesion, supporting high-quality printing and branding requirements. The film also delivers excellent machinability and optical properties, along with high heat-seal strength, high hot-tack strength and a low seal initiation temperature. These properties enable efficient processing on packaging lines while supporting reliable seal integrity for fresh produce and other temperature-sensitive applications.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kulbhushan Malik, Global Business Head, Cosmo Films said, “Fresh food packaging requires films to perform across multiple parameters, from optical clarity and antifogging to seal integrity and machinability. With the Transparent Antifog Bio-Degradable Film, we have focused on engineering these functional properties into a single BOPP film while incorporating oxo-biodegradable characteristics. The development reflects our continued focus on application-led innovation and creating specialised film solutions aligned with evolving packaging requirements.”

The Transparent Antifog Bio-Degradable Film has been specifically developed for the packaging of fresh-cut vegetables, salads and meat, where visibility and effective antifog performance are critical to product presentation. Its optical clarity and processing characteristics also make it suitable for flower wrapping applications.

The launch further strengthens Cosmo Films’ specialty films portfolio and reflects the company’s continued emphasis on R&D-led innovation and sustainable film solutions. Cosmo Films continues to develop high-performance films engineered around specific end-use applications and evolving requirements across the global packaging industry.