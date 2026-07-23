Go Healthy with Taiwan 2026 Launches New Top 20 Mentorship Program to Turn Bold Health Ideas into Market-Ready Solutions

By Shalini Saha :- Following the global launch of the “Go Healthy with Taiwan 2026” campaign at a press conference in Taiwan on May 27, the global initiative is now accepting proposals from innovators, startups, researchers, institutions, and organizations worldwide, including participants from India. Participants are invited to leverage Taiwan’s products, technologies, and business models to develop scalable health and wellness solutions. This year, a new Top 20 Mentorship Program gives every finalist direct access to industry experts – a compelling new reason for innovators everywhere to submit their ideas.

Organized by the International Trade Administration (TITA), Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan, and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the campaign is centered on the theme “Designing Healthier Futures Together.” It showcases Taiwan’s strengths in smart healthcare, medical devices, sports and fitness technology, healthy ageing, and wellness, encouraging participants to apply these capabilities to communities, workplaces, cities, and institutions worldwide.

After a highly successful inaugural edition that far exceeded its target of 100 proposals by receiving 638 submissions from 55 countries, the 2026 campaign introduces a new Top 20 Mentorship Program to help finalists refine business models, validate market opportunities, accelerate commercialization, and strengthen international partnerships.

The impact of last year’s campaign is already evident. In Ukraine, the winning team successfully deployed Taiwanese medical equipment in healthcare facilities and reinvested its entire prize award to expand equipment procurement and hospital donations. Switzerland’s Perovskia partnered with Everlight Chemical, resulting in research published in Nature, with pilot production expected in 2026. In the United States, Ideas Lab collaborated with the Taiwan Institute of Sports Science (TISS) to deploy AI-powered motion analysis technology, broadening access to professional-grade sports training.