First Look of ‘Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story’ Unveiled on Sourav Ganguly’s Birthday; Arrives in Cinemas on 14th May 2027 

By Shalini Saha :- The first look poster of ‘Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story’ featuring Rajkummar Rao has been unveiled today, on the occasion of Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, making the day even more special for millions of fans across the world. Along with the reveal, the makers also announced the film’s theatrical release on 14th May 2027 over an extended holiday weekend.

The official first-look poster captures Rajkummar Rao in a cinematic recreation of Sourav Ganguly’s iconic jersey-waving moment at Lord’s balcony following India’s historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002. Widely regarded as a defining image, the celebration came to symbolize a fearless new era of Indian cricket under Ganguly’s leadership and remains an enduring emblem of confidence, defiance and belief.

‘Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story’ chronicles the extraordinary journey of the man who didn’t just play the game but changed it. Tracing his rise from a talented young cricketer to one of India’s most influential captains, the film celebrates the grit, resilience and conviction that redefined Indian cricket and inspired an entire generation.

Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Tseries and DBL and is a Luv Films production. The film releases worldwide in cinemas on 14th May 2027.