A Tribute To Bengal’s Favourite Delicacy: Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport Unveils The Hilsa Signature Collection

By Shalini Saha :- Celebrating Bengal’s most cherished culinary treasure, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport will present the ‘Hilsa Signature Collection’, a specially curated seasonal food festival dedicated to the undisputed Queen of Fishes – the iconic Hilsa (Ilish) from 24th July, 2026 onwards daily between 12 noon and 11pm. Renowned for its refined hospitality and innovative dining experience, the hotel invites guests to savour the rich flavours, delicate texture and cultural heritage of Hilsa through an exclusive menu that beautifully blends authentic Bengali traditions with global culinary artistry.

Crafted by the hotel’s expert culinary team using premium seasonal Hilsa, the festival pays tribute to the fish that holds a special place in every Bengali heart, especially during the monsoons. Combining time-honoured recipes with refined international cooking techniques, the Hilsa Signature Collection promises a memorable gastronomic journey for both traditional food lovers and adventurous diners.

The specially curated menu features an exquisite selection of international creations and beloved Bengali classics. Guests can indulge in globally inspired dishes such as Fish Baked in Parchment (En Papillote), Cantonese Steamed Hilsa Fish, Classic Beer-Battered Fish Fry and Pescado a la Plancha (Pan-Seared Fish).

For those seeking authentic Bengali flavours, the festival presents timeless favourites including Shorshe Ilish, Bhapa Ilish, Ilish Paturi and Ilish Pulao. The chef’s special recommendations include Shorshe Ilish, Bhapa Ilish, Fish Baked in Parchment (En Papillote), Cantonese Steamed Hilsa Fish and Ilish Pulao.

“At Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport, we constantly strive to celebrate regional culinary heritage while introducing our guests to innovative dining experiences. Hilsa is more than just a delicacy – it is an emotion deeply rooted in Bengal’s culture. Through the ‘Hilsa Signature Collection’, we have thoughtfully curated a menu that honours its timeless legacy while presenting it through contemporary global culinary techniques. We look forward to welcoming our guests to experience this unique celebration of flavour and tradition,” said Mr. Anuraag Raha, General Manager, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport.

Curated for a limited period, the ‘Hilsa Signature Collection’ offers the perfect setting for family get-togethers, corporate lunches and relaxed weekend dining, bringing together the finest flavours of Bengal in an unforgettable culinary experience.

Each signature dish is priced at INR 780/- plus taxes.

With the Hilsa Signature Collection, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport brings together Bengal’s timeless culinary heritage and international gastronomic excellence, creating a unique seasonal dining experience that celebrates one of the region’s most treasured delicacies.