Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park Begins Its 58th Year with Traditional Khuti Puja

By Shalini Saha :- Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park today marked the auspicious beginning of its 58th year of Durga Puja celebrations with the traditional Khuti Puja, formally ushering in preparations for one of Kolkata’s most iconic and eagerly awaited Durga Pujas. The ceremony was held at the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja grounds near MG Metro Station, with devotees, members and distinguished guests coming together to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga for a successful and grand celebration.

The occasion was glittered by the presence of various eminent personalities like: Sri. Tapas Roy, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industries, Govt of WB & Chairman of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park; Sri. Vijay Ojha, MLA; Smt. Meena Devi Purohit, Councillor; Sri. Tamoghna Ghosh, District President of the BJP, North Kolkata; Sri. Binay Dubey, Social Worker & Vice Chairman of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park; BJP Leader: Sri. Dinesh Pandey, Sri. Naveen Mishra, Sri. Bhola Prasad Sonkar, Sri. Ravi Tiwari & many other eminent personalities and club members of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park.

As the rhythmic beats of the Dhak echoed across the city with the onset of the festive season, the Khuti Puja at Mohammad Ali Park reflected the spirit of devotion, unity and anticipation. For nearly six decades, the committee has consistently set benchmarks through its captivating themes, artistic excellence, meticulous planning, visitor safety, and message of communal harmony.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Surendra Kumar Sharma, General Secretary of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park, said, “As we proudly begin our 58th year with the auspicious Khuti Puja, we reaffirm our commitment to preserving our rich traditions while creating a memorable Durga Puja experience for devotees. With a new government in place and our Youth Association family continuing to grow, we sincerely hope that the renovation of the water reservoir is completed at the earliest and the park is restored, allowing us to celebrate Durga Puja once again at our original venue. That place is an integral part of our legacy, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our true home for a grand and unforgettable celebration.”