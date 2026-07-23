Airtel Payments Bank Partners with CSC to Expand Digital Banking and Financial Inclusion Across India

By Shalini Saha :- Airtel Payments Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to strengthen financial inclusion and enable greater access to digital banking and bill payment services across the country. The partnership was formalized during CSC’s 17th Foundation Day celebrations in Kolkata.

Through this collaboration, Airtel Payments Bank’s banking and digital payment solutions will be made available at CSC’s network of over 500,000 Common Service Centres (CSCs), significantly enhancing access to formal financial services for citizens in rural India. Set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to oversee the implementation of Government to Citizens (G2C) schemes, CSC e-Governance provides G2C services to citizens through its outlets, known as Common Service Centers.

Customers visiting CSC outlets will now be able to open an Airtel Payments Bank savings account, link their accounts to receive eligible government benefits, and conveniently make utility and other bill payments. The partnership is aimed to accelerating the adoption of digital financial services at the grassroots level.

Mr. Krishna Kumar Singh, Senior Vice-President at CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, said “At CSC, we are committed to ensuring that every citizen, especially in rural and underserved regions, has access to essential services. Our partnership with Airtel Payments Bank strengthens this commitment by bringing secure, convenient, and accessible banking and payment solutions closer to communities across India. Together, we aim to accelerate financial inclusion, simplify digital payments, and enable greater participation in the country’s growing digital economy.”

Mr. Pranav Kaushal, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer at Airtel Payments Bank said, “This partnership with CSC e-Governance marks an important milestone in our mission to make banking accessible to every citizen, regardless of where they live. For India’s digital economy to grow inclusively, formal banking must reach the last mile, anchored by infrastructure that is secure, reliable, and built close to the citizen. By combining CSC’s unparalleled grassroots network with our digital banking capability, we are creating a powerful channel to bring banking and digital bill payments within easy reach of millions. Together, we aim to foster trust, financial dignity, and lasting empowerment at the grassroots level.”

This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding the reach of India’s digital public infrastructure by combining CSC e-Governance’s trusted citizen service network with Airtel Payments Bank’s digital banking capabilities. Together, the two organisations will create a stronger ecosystem that simplifies access to formal banking, enables seamless delivery of government benefits, and supports the country’s vision of a digitally empowered and financially inclusive India.