Bank of Baroda Marks its 119th Foundation Day with a Comprehensive Suite of Digital, Retail and MSME Initiatives

By Shalini Saha :- Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, observed its 119th Foundation Day by reaffirming its commitment to trust, innovation and sustainable growth. The theme for the Bank’s 119th year, ‘Leading with Trust’, reflects its vision to lead with integrity, innovation and inclusion, while ensuring that trust remains the foundation of every customer relationship and the cornerstone of its future growth. To mark the occasion, the Bank unveiled a comprehensive suite of initiatives spanning Technology & Digital Innovation, Retail & MSME Banking, Sustainable Finance and Financial Inclusion.

Sachin Tendulkar, Bank of Baroda’s Global Brand Ambassador and the Guest of Honour at the Foundation Day celebrations, unveiled the new bob World – the Bank’s mobile banking platform, reimagined to deliver a more intelligent, intuitive, secure and hyper-personalised banking experience. The Bank also inaugurated AAROHAN GCIC – its Global Capability, Innovation & Transformation Centre, a strategic hub for technology, research, digital transformation and innovation that will accelerate the Bank’s technology-led transformation and develop future-ready banking solutions. The Bank also unveiled ADITI 2.0, its Intelligent Virtual Front Office, bringing multilingual, voice-enabled conversational banking to customers through natural interactions.

Among the other key product launches were the bob Elev8 Home Loan, the bob Green PLUG lending scheme for financing EV charging stations & battery-swapping infrastructure, and the bob Agniveer MSME financing scheme, along with several other initiatives. Reinforcing its commitment to Financial Inclusion, the Bank also inaugurated 119 new Business Correspondent (BC) outlets across the country, expanding access to banking services in rural and underserved areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “The theme for our 119th Foundation Day, ‘Leading with Trust’, reflects the values that have guided Bank of Baroda for well over a century. As we continue our journey of consistent and responsible growth, we remain focused on strengthening customer trust, driving innovation, advancing sustainability and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders. Trust will continue to be the foundation on which we build our future.”