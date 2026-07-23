K.C. Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies Awards Scholarships Worth INR 426 Lakh to 92 Scholars

By Shalini Saha :- The K.C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) has awarded interest-free loan scholarships worth INR 426 lakh to 92 exceptional scholars under the prestigious K.C. Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing India’s next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers.

The K.C. Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies was the first scholarship established in 1956 by the Trust and has since become one of India’s most prestigious scholarships for postgraduate studies. The scholarship was designed with a vision that talented Indians would acquire knowledge in disciplines overseas which were not available in India at the time. They would thereby contribute to the nation’s progress upon their return. Over the years, the scholarship has evolved to support a much wider range of disciplines.

Marking its 70th year, the Trust has introduced a significant milestone by extending the scholarship to students pursuing postgraduate studies in India. This expansion reflects the Trust’s confidence in the strength of India’s higher education ecosystem and its commitment to supporting exceptional talent wherever they may choose to study.

This year, the scholarship attracted an overwhelming response, with over 1744 applications received from across the country. Following a rigorous multi-stage selection process, 99 candidates were shortlisted to attend the final round of interviews. The interviews were conducted on 7th and 8th July 2026 in Mumbai by an eminent Selection Committee comprising: Anand Mahindra, Chairman, KCMET; Bharat Doshi, Trustee, KCMET; Ulhas Yargop, Trustee, KCMET; Leena Labroo, Trustee, KCMET; Dr. Indu Shahani, President and Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University; Ranjan Pant, Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, Mahindra Group; Rucha Nanavati, Chief of Advanced Technologies – FEB, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Rohit Thakur, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Farida Balsara, Senior VP, CSR, Mahindra Group.

The Selection Committee was deeply impressed by the calibre of this year’s candidates. Recognising their exceptional merit, the Trust awarded scholarships to all candidates who appeared for the interviews, with scholarship amounts ranging from Rs. 1 to 12 lacs determined based on academic scores and interview performance.

The first day of the interviews concluded with a networking event that brought together members of the selection committee and scholars in an informal setting. The gathering encouraged conversations across disciplines, enabling students to exchange ideas, share experiences and build meaningful connections.

Speaking about the scholarship, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, K.C. Mahindra Education Trust, said: “Each year, meeting the K.C. Mahindra Scholarship awardees renews my optimism about India’s future. This year is especially meaningful as we welcome outstanding students pursuing postgraduate studies not only at leading global institutions but also at India’s finest universities. Recognising excellence wherever it flourishes is both refreshing and essential, and I am delighted that the scholarship now reflects aspirations of a new generation of talented young Indians. My heartfelt congratulations to all the scholars.”