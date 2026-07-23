Adani Foundation at ACC Wadi promotes digital entrepreneurship for rural youth in Karnataka

By Shalini Saha :- ACC, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, along with the Adani Foundation, is promoting digital entrepreneurship in rural Karnataka by building industry-relevant digital skills for young population and supporting them in establishing community-based enterprises.

As part of this initiative, Jyothi, a 19-year-old resident of Lakshmipuram village in Wadi, enrolled in the Digital Literacy Course at the Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC). The programme equipped her with practical computer skills, digital literacy and the confidence to pursue self-employment.

Recognising the limited local employment opportunities, ACC, along with Adani Foundation, extended entrepreneurial support to Jyothi, who had to discontinue her education after completing her Pre-University Course (PUC) due to financial constraints. They got her a computer and printer, enabling her to establish a digital service centre within her village.

Today, the centre offers document preparation, printing, online application assistance and access to government digital services, reducing the need for villagers to travel to nearby towns for essential services. The enterprise is expected to generate a monthly income of ₹7,000– ₹8,000 while contributing to her family’s financial stability.

Beyond creating a livelihood for one young entrepreneur, the initiative by ACC, along with Adani Foundation, had strengthened digital access in the village by bringing essential citizen services closer to the community. It also demonstrates how skill development, coupled with entrepreneurship support, can bridge the rural digital divide and create sustainable employment opportunities.