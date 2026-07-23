IND vs ZIM 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st T20I Match at Harare Sports Club: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will look to get off to a winning start in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe beginning on Thursday at Harare Sports Club.





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Team India captain Shreyas Iyer (left) and vice-captain Tilak Varma at a training session in Harare on Thursday. (Source: X)





IND vs ZIM 2026 1st T20: Shreyas Iyer and Team India will be desperate to end a losing streak and post their first win after winning T20 World Cup 2026 title earlier this year when they face off in the first game of three-match series at the Harare Sports Cub on Thursday. The Indians lost the T20I series in Ireland 2-0 and then were humbled by England 4-0 in a five-match series with one game washed out due to rain.

Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe will believe this is an ideal opportunity to stun the world champions when they are down. Shreyas Iyer is yet to win a game as India’s T20I skipper since replacing Suryakumar Yadav at the helm.

“Definitely, we had a rough patch in England. But a lot of positives out of that. We got to know what we have to build as a team going forward, what kind of presence of mind, awareness, and adaptability we need once we step onto the field. This is going to be a great challenge for us. Some of us are playing for the first time, so the quicker we adapt, the better result we would be getting,” Iyer said in the pre-match press conference in Harare on Wednesday.

But Iyer finds solace that experience of playing outside the country will come in handy for Team India in the future. “We’ve had three series outside of India, and it’s a great exposure for us as well, as a team, because you don’t get this often. And this is a challenging phase, and the quicker you overcome this phase, the better you get as a team, and you get the results as well eventually,” Iyer felt.

While Indians won the World Cup crown, Zimbabwe had a brilliant run in the tournament as well. Under all-rounder Sikandar Raza, the African nation managed to reach the Super 8 stages after stunning former champions Australia in the league stages and will definitely not be walkovers for the Indians.

Team India still hold a big edge in head-to-head contests against Zimbabwe in T20 cricket with 11 wins and just 3 losses so far. In the last game between the two sides – a Super 8 clash in T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai – the Indians had emerged victorious by 72 runs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer is ready to lead India’s #RokoNahiThoko charge in Zimbabwe The Indian skipper talks England, leadership & Zimbabwe ️ Stream the T20I series between Zimbabwe & India, 23rd July onwards, LIVE only on FanCode.#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/TFaSu3inKr — FanCode (@FanCode) July 22, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match…

When is India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match will start on Thursday, July 23.

Where is India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 430pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 4pm.

Where can I watch India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Zee’s Unite8 Sports channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.

India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur/Ashok Sharma

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanshe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers/Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani