The Times of Bengal

IND vs ZIM 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st T20I Match at Harare Sports Club: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, TV Telecast Online

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Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will look to get off to a winning start in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe beginning on Thursday at Harare Sports Club.

Updated: July 23, 2026, 11:06 AM IST






Shreyas Iyer

Team India captain Shreyas Iyer (left) and vice-captain Tilak Varma at a training session in Harare on Thursday. (Source: X)






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