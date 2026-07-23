Indian sporting legends Abhinav Bindra, Yuvraj Singh, Manu Bhaker and Nikhat Zareen speak up amid CJP protest on NEET paper leaks

Abhinav Bindra, Yuvraj Singh and Manu Bhaker are some of Indian sportspersons, who have called for ‘dialogue’ amid onging CJP protests in New Delhi.





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Yuvraj Singh, Abhinav Bindra and Manu Bhaker spoke up on CJP Protests. (Image: AI)





Indian sporting legends have finally started to speak up over the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests raging in the Capital over NEET paper leaks while all of them calling for ‘dialogue’ and ‘working together’ to resolve the issue. India’s first Olympics individual gold medallist Abhinav Bindra was the latest to speak up on the issue after former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and two-time Olympics medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker.

The student protests are being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) with environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk lending support through an ongoing hunger strike. Wangchuk, who was fasting the Jantar Mantar, was first shifted to Safdarjung Hospital citing his falling vital parameters lst week.

Thousands of students tried to march towards the Parliament on July 20 to express their frustration but were thwarted by Delhi Police. They are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan besides also demanding accountability for the NEET paper leaks earlier.

Bindra did not directly mention the CJP protests, but made his stance clear on the issue. “I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation’s greatest strengths,” Bindra wrote on social media platform ‘X’.

I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 23, 2026

“I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come,” Bindra added.

Nikhat Zareen says ‘dialogue safeguards tomorrow’

On Tuesday, former boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen had asked the government to listen to the protestors. “Students are the future. Listen before they stop speaking. Nations don’t grow by silencing questions. They grow by answering them. Dialogue safeguards tomorrow. That is democracy,” she wrote on X.

Students are the future. Listen before they stop speaking. Nations don’t grow by silencing questions. They grow by answering them. Dialogue safeguards tomorrow. That is democracy. #IStandWithStudents — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) July 21, 2026

On his Instagram Stories, ODI and T20 World Cup-winning cricketer cricketer Yuvraj Singh also urged for ‘dialogue’. “To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let’s come together to build communities of care, opportunity, and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India’s future,” Yuvraj said.

Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker also spoke up through her social media post for the students hitting the streets. “At this point, it’s about the lives of the future of our nation. It’s about us. I am a student, and at one point, we all were students. Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges—they are fundamental rights.

“The students and children who lost their lives were meant to be the future of our country. Their dreams, their potential, and their futures should have been protected. This is not about promoting or opposing any political party. It is about speaking up for what truly matters—education, the environment, safety, and accountability. These issues affect every one of us, regardless of our beliefs.

At this point, it’s about the lives of the future of our nation. It’s about us. I am a student, and at one point, we all were students. Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges—they are fundamental rights. The… pic.twitter.com/0SvFOtQVSG — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) July 17, 2026

“I take immense pride in representing my country. That is why it is deeply heartbreaking to see the students suffer like this. We owe them more. We owe every child a future where they can learn, grow, and dream without fear,” Bhaker added.