Maharashtra Bandh: Will schools, colleges, banks, markets, bus services in Maharashtra remain closed today? Check what’s open and shut today

It is important to note that the Maharashtra government has not declared an official public holiday, and there has been no order directing schools, colleges, government offices, or businesses to close





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-bandh-mumbai-devendra-fadnavis-bmc-prakash-ambedkar-vanchit-bahujan-aghadi-schools-colleges-banks-markets-bus-services-eknath-shinde-uddhav-thackeray-shiv-sena-8481446/ Copy









Maharashtra Bandh





New Delhi: The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has called for a Maharashtra Bandh today in support of the students protesting against the NEET paper leak. Prakash Ambedkar, who is the grandson of India’s Constitution architect B.R. Ambedkar, has urged opposition groups, student organisations, labour unions and the public to participate in what he describes as a peaceful protest across Maharashtra.

It is important to note that the Maharashtra government has not declared an official public holiday, and there has been no order directing schools, colleges, government offices, or businesses to close. The bandh is a political call rather than a state-imposed shutdown.

Will transport be affected?

The government has not announced any suspension of public transport. Mumbai’s suburban railway network, metro services, state-run buses and airports are expected to function as usual. However, commuters could face traffic congestion, road blockades or delays if protesters gather in large numbers.

The essential services are expected to remain operational. However, some markets, shops and commercial establishments may close voluntarily in areas where the bandh receives significant support. Residents have been advised to check local traffic updates before travelling and follow official advisories issued by police and district authorities.

Why is the protest taking place?

In a statement released by the VBA, the bandh is being organised to protest against the detention of students, activists and opposition leaders during demonstrations in Delhi over the NEET paper leak. The party says the protest is also intended to show solidarity with students demanding accountability and greater transparency in the examination process.

400 booked, 13 FIRs registered in five days for staging protests without permission

The Mumbai police have registered 13 FIRs between July 18 and July 22 in connection with the ongoing protests on charges of unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders, booking 400 people. Cases have been registered at different police stations, and notices were issued to those named in the FIRs, following which they were allowed to leave, officials said on Wednesday.

Mumbai has been witnessing protests in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led students’ agitation in New Delhi.

While demonstrations were staged at various places, including Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur and Shiv Sena Bhavan, no permission had been granted, an official said.