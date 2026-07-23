Jana Nayagan hits theatres: Vijay fans turn cinema halls into DJ-like party zones across Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Jana Nayagan hits theatres today: Thalapathy Vijay fans erupt in celebration, dance inside cinema halls across Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Watch the videos here.





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Fans celebrate Vijay’s Jana Nayagan inside theatres





For Thalapathy Vijay fans, Jana Nayagan is more than just a movie release, it is an emotional farewell. As the actor’s final film hit theatres on July 23, cinema halls across India turned into celebration venues, with fans dancing, bursting into festivities and welcoming the film like a festival. Videos from several theatres surfaced on social media showing the massive excitement surrounding Jana Nayagan. Outside the Karpagam Complex in Coimbatore, fans were seen dancing to dhol beats, throwing colours in the air and cheering loudly as they celebrated the release of Vijay’s swansong.

VIDEO | Namakkal, Tamil Nadu: Fans dance as they celebrate the release of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Jo7aAdattt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026

The celebrations were not limited to Tamil Nadu. A viral clip from a theatre in Mumbai showed fans dancing inside the auditorium to the song Kacheri, proving that Vijay’s popularity extends far beyond the southern states.

This video is from Bangalore, a response to Jana Nayagan movie title card. Watch

The unprecedented enthusiasm comes as Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s much-awaited return to the big screen and is being promoted as his final film before fully focusing on politics. The actor took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu earlier this year after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s victory in the Assembly elections, making the release even more significant for his supporters.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan released in cinemas on Thursday amid massive anticipation. The film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain.

The film reached theatres after overcoming multiple delays and a prolonged certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite an online leak earlier this year, the excitement around the film remained unaffected.

With huge advance bookings and strong fan support, Jana Nayagan is expected to register one of the biggest openings of the year. The film also carries emotional significance for fans as it is being promoted as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political journey following his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.