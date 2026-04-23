The Farewell Letter”: A Dramatized English Reading of *Sesher Kobita* Comes to Kolkata

Some love stories are not meant to conclude in union—they are meant to remain complete in their separation. In Sesher Kobita, Rabindranath Tagore crafts a relationship that finds its meaning not in permanence, but in parting with grace. Bringing this very essence of love—introspective, layered, and liberating—to the stage, *The Farewell Letter*, a dramatized English reading, will be presented by Two Dots Entertainment and SPC Kraft on 2nd May at 6:00 PM at Gyan Manch in Kolkata.Led by Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee in terms of the concept and staging, this presentation moves beyond conventional formats, using performance, voice, and character interplay to reinterpret one of Tagore’s most introspective works. Rooted in the emotional and intellectual journey of its characters, the narrative explores a relationship that consciously chooses distance over domestication, and individuality over convention.At its core, *Sesher Kobita* challenges traditional constructs of love and marriage. Set within a refined, intellectual milieu, it questions rigid social expectations and examines companionship as something deeply personal and self-aware. Its relevance today lies in this very defiance—in its ability to present love not as possession, but as understanding.The English adaptation, inspired by the translation of Radha Chakravarty, has been directed by theatre thespian Sohag Sen, known for her globally recognised and innovative approach to theatre. This interpretation allows the text to be immediate and performative, while retaining the tonal sensitivity and philosophical depth of the original, making it engaging for contemporary audiences.Presenting the work in English also enables it to reach a wider audience, allowing Tagore’s layered storytelling to connect with the diaspora and non-Bengali viewers.The evening will feature a notable ensemble cast including Shubhayan Sengupta, Solanki Roy, Anusha Viswanathan, and Sohag Sen, with Debopriyo Mukherjee appearing in a special friendly role. Direction is helmed by Sohag Sen, while light and stage design are by Kaushik Bose.The narrative will be guided by storytellers Poulomi Bose and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, with violin accompaniment by Sandipan Ganguly, adding a nuanced musical dimension to the experience.*The Farewell Letter* brings together literature, performance, and music to revisit *Sesher Kobita* as more than a love story—it becomes a reflection on choice, individuality, and the quiet strength it takes to let go.Thank you!!



























