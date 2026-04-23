IPL 2026: Sanju Samson and Akeal Hosein lead CSK to DOMINANT 103-run win over Mumbai Indians in ‘EL Clasico’





IPL 2026: In IPL 2026 “El Clasico” between two five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings delivered a statement victory as they thrashed Mumbai Indians by a massive 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, thanks to a match-defining unbeaten knock from Sanju Samson, who scored 101 off just 54 balls to power CSK to 207/6 after MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why CSK are wearing black arm bands vs MI in their ‘El Clasico’ IPL 2026 match

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