Social activist Anna Hazare begins ‘maun andolan’ to support protesting students

New Delhi: In a significant development amid the ongoing protest in New Delhi, social activist Anna Hazare observed a two-hour-long maun andolan (silent protest) at Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra to exten





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Anna Hazare speaks on Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. ANI





New Delhi: In a significant development amid the ongoing protest in New Delhi, social activist Anna Hazare observed a two-hour-long maun andolan (silent protest) at Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra to extend his support for protesting students in Delhi. As per the recent update, 89-year-old Anna began his protest at 11 am at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar and ended it at 1 pm, before leaving for his village Ralegan Siddhi.

What Anna Hazare said on student protest at Jantar Mantar protest?

Hazare wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saying “the news of…violence and police action…is extremely painful”.

In a letter to Modi, Hazare said the resentment of the protesters must be viewed “not as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society”.

What Anna said on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?

If Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is asked to resign, “it will not cause the government to fall; rather, it will…make its functioning more accountable and effective”, Hazare wrote. He requested the government to “listen to (the protesters) patiently, create an atmosphere of trust, and find solutions through positive dialogue”.

Hazare told reporters that he wrote to Modi as the prime minister is “the supreme leader and should be apprised of people’s issues”.