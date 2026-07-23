R Madhavan breaks silence on Jantar Mantar protest after getting trolled from FTII students: 'No one ever...'

R Madhavan addressed the criticism surrounding his stance on the Jantar Mantar demonstration and expressed his thoughts after reactions from FTII students sparked discussions online.





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R Madhavan reacts after FTII backlash (PC: Twitter)





Actor R Madhavan has finally addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the student protests linked to the NEET controversy and the Cockroach Janta Party-led demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. His response came after some FTII students criticised him for not speaking publicly on the issue despite being the institute’s chairman. Taking to social media, Madhavan shared his views on the concerns raised by students and parents while emphasising the need for fairness and trust in the education system. He also urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible for examination-related irregularities.

R Madhavan speaks about student concerns

After facing criticism online, R Madhavan shared a detailed message through his Instagram Stories where he spoke about the challenges faced by students and families. He said that young people in India carry immense hopes and expectations linked to education and any issue affecting the examination system can damage their confidence.

Madhavan wrote, “As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India’s youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today. An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families, especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives.”

Actor demands strict action against those responsible

Madhavan said that people found guilty of damaging the future of students should face strong consequences. He called for swift action so that such incidents do not happen again. He stated, “I urge the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively.

Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardize the future of our youth again.” The actor also expressed confidence that authorities would take corrective steps to improve the system and protect the interests of students.

See R Madhavan’s viral post here

Madhavan’s message to students

While supporting the concerns raised by students, Madhavan encouraged young people not to lose confidence because of temporary setbacks. He said their talent, hard work and determination were more important than the failures of any system.

He wrote, “Having acknowledged lapses in the past regarding this incident, I have faith that our government will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come. Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future.”

Madhavan warns against misuse of student movement

The actor also asked protesters to remain careful about people who might try to take advantage of their concerns for personal interests. He praised students who were peacefully demanding reforms but advised them to protect the original purpose of their movement.

Madhavan said, “I admire the grit and determination of those who are peacefully asking for meaningful reforms. At the same time, I would urge everyone to remain vigilant against vested interests that may attempt to hijack your cause and divert it from its true purpose.”

FTII students had criticised Madhavan

Before Madhavan shared his statement, some FTII students questioned his silence on the NEET controversy. A poster placed outside his cabin at the institute reportedly carried messages referring to the examination issue and criticised his lack of response. The incident gained attention online and led to discussions about whether public figures holding important positions should speak on major social issues.

See viral post on Madhavan here

What is the Jantar Mantar protest about?

The protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar are connected to allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination process. Activist Sonam Wangchuk had also joined the campaign and reportedly went on a hunger strike demanding accountability over the issue.

The CJP-led student protest later organised the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. During the demonstration, tensions escalated between protesters and police, leading to the use of tear gas and baton action. The movement has continued to demand transparency in examinations and stronger measures to protect the future of students across the country.