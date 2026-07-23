The Alliance's Dolly Javed calls Kushal Tandon's game 'the most disgusting ever', says 'He wanted to...' -Exclusive

Dolly Javed’s stint on The Alliance may have been brief, but her feud with Kushal Tandon became one of the show’s biggest talking points. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the content creator accused Tandon of targeting her.





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Dolly Javed and Kushal Tandon





Content creator and fashion influencer Dolly Javed may have had a short journey on The Alliance, but she certainly made an impact. Known for speaking her mind, Dolly never shied away from questioning decisions she believed were unfair and stood by contestants she felt deserved better treatment. Her biggest clash in the reality show was with actor Kushal Tandon, a rivalry that became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Dolly opened up about her fallout with Kushal, the controversy involving Vriddhi Patwa, Sabby Suri’s decision to put her in the danger zone, and the contestant she hopes wins the show.

Kushal Tandon is playing dirty

When asked who she believes is playing the dirtiest game on The Alliance and who she is rooting for to win, Dolly didn’t mince her words. She told us, “I think Kushal Tandon is playing the most disgusting, dirty game ever. I don’t know. I’m not rooting for anyone as such, but Ruhee is definitely a favorite of mine in the game. I’d be happy if she wins.”

The friction between Dolly and Kushal became a major talking point after a confrontation linked to fellow contestant Vriddhi Patwa. Addressing the incident, Dolly dismissed claims that Vriddhi had instigated her. She continued, “The thing is, the truth has to be laid out once and for all. People inside the house felt like Vriddhi Patwa had instigated me against Kushal, which is not true. He said something about me that I did not like. She clearly told me what he said, and it was my decision to go and confront him. I don’t know why people started hating on Vriddhi for telling the truth.”

Javed further alleged that Kushal had already formed an opinion about her even before getting to know her. She said, “Kushal, I felt, obviously hated me because I came with Vanshaj. He has this preconceived notion about Vanshaj, which he attached to me as well. He wanted to target me just because I wouldn’t follow his orders in the house, wouldn’t play the game by his rules, and he damn sure knew that.”

Dolly Javed’s message for Sabby Suri

Speaking about the moment Sabby Suri added her to the danger zone, Dolly claimed the decision was influenced by Kushal. “I felt like laughing because I knew that she was not even working from her own mind. This is Kushal. Lol. Sabby, please use your own brain. I saw it coming, so it wasn’t a shocker.”