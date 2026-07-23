‘You allowed and encouraged…’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi’s fast-track court plan, accuses Centre of betraying students

Prime Minister Modi announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure quick trials and strict punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.





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Rahul Gandhi





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Prime Minister announced the setting up of fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre had caused the “most harm” to the future of India’s youth and accused it of protecting those responsible for repeated failures in the examination system.

Reacting to PM Modi’s post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that simply announcing fast-track courts was not enough when students had already suffered because of repeated paper leaks. He claimed the government had failed to ensure accountability and was shielding those responsible for the irregularities.

The Leader of the Opposition also repeated the Congress party’s key demands. He called for a stronger law to prevent paper leaks, major reforms in the examination system, and compensation for students whose careers were affected by cancelled or compromised exams.

You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system – and protected every person responsible for it. The students’ demands are clear:

1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan.

2. Apologise to… https://t.co/0MK4wPMNiK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure quick trials and strict punishment for those involved in paper leak cases. In his X post, the Prime Minister said that nothing was more important than the future of the country’s youth and added that officials had been directed to take all necessary steps to implement the decision. He also warned that those trying to harm students’ future “will not be spared.”

The exchange comes amid nationwide protests over alleged examination paper leaks, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leading demonstrations and several Opposition parties extending support. The protests have intensified demands for accountability in the examination system, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.