Abhijeet Bhattacharya recalls defending Udit Narayan amid viral kiss controversy, reveals advice he gave: 'If 50 people...'

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has opened up about supporting Udit Narayan during a difficult period, revealing why he chose to defend the veteran singer and what he told him after the incident sparked widespread debate online.





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Abhijeet Bhattacharya recalls standing by Udit Narayan (PC: Twitter)





Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has opened up about the time Udit Narayan found himself at the centre of a viral controversy after a concert video sparked widespread debate online. While many people criticised the veteran singer, Abhijeet chose to publicly support his longtime friend. Looking back at the incident, he explained why he stood by Udit and shared the advice he gave him during one of the most talked-about moments of the singer’s career. His comments have once again brought attention to the controversy and highlighted the strong bond the two singers have shared over the years.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya recalls supporting Udit Narayan

During a recent appearance on a YouTube show, Abhijeet reflected on the controversy involving Udit Narayan and explained that he encouraged the singer to accept the situation instead of trying to avoid it.

He said, “I stood by Udit even after he had given up. I told him, ‘Just say yes, I kissed because someone kissed me. Say it openly—that yes, I’ll do it too. If my fans come and kiss or hug me, I’ll do that too.’ I even spoke in his support. I told him, ‘You’re Udit Narayan. If people won’t kiss you, then who will they kiss? If 50 people kiss you and you kiss one of them back, what’s the big deal? Just say, ‘Yes, I did.’”

Abhijeet also spoke about his friendships within the entertainment industry and said he never hesitates to stand beside people he considers close. “When I consider someone a friend, I stand by them wholeheartedly, and it has always been one-sided. No one speaks up for me; I’m always the one speaking up for them.”

What was the Udit Narayan kiss controversy?

The controversy began after a video from one of Udit Narayan’s live concerts went viral on social media last year. During his performance of Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the cult classic 1994 film Mohra several fans approached the stage to greet him.

One clip showed the singer returning kisses from fans. At one point he was also seen kissing a female fan on the lips as she appeared to lean in to kiss him on the cheek. The video quickly spread online and triggered strong reactions with many users criticising his behaviour.

See Udit Narayan’s viral video here

Udit Narayan kissing a female fan on the lips during a “Concert”, while she came to take a selfie, has sparked massive reaction from netizens- What kind of behavior is this? pic.twitter.com/nCClumY3TQ — Megh Updates ™ (@MeghUpdates) February 1, 2025

Udit Narayan responded to the criticism

After the controversy gained attention Udit Narayan defended himself by saying that fans often express their affection in different ways during live performances.

He said that fans become extremely emotional during concerts and added that gestures such as handshakes hugs and kisses are part of their excitement. According to the singer too much attention should not be given to such moments because they happen in the heat of fan interactions.