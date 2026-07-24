RAF launches probe into action on Delhi student protestors amid pellet gun allegations

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has initiated an internal probe into allegations of excessive force and pellet gun usage during student-led demonstrations in New Delhi.





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A Rapid Action Force (RAF) official keeps vigil during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation (PTI image)





New Delhi: The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has initiated an inquiry into allegations of its personnel using disproportionate force and firing pellet guns during the ongoing student protests in Delhi, officials said on Friday. The officials told PTI that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked the inspector general (IG) of the RAF, its special anti-riots unit, to verify the sequence of events its various teams undertook to “control” the protesters as well as incidents where they were attacked.

‘Chalo Sansad’ march of student protestors

CRPF officials said a formal Court of Inquiry (CoI) has not been initiated into these incidents yet. They said such a probe will be ordered once this verification exercise reveals the facts.

The students launched a ‘Chalo Sansad’ march from their ‘dharna’ site at Jantar Mantar on July 20 under the umbrella of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign and take responsibility for the recent NEET question paper leak.

The officials said the RAF has taken cognisance of multiple social media videos and photos featuring its personnel in blue dungarees. They include footage showing them deploying guns and sticks and undertaking a lathi-charge, alongside videos where its personnel were surrounded and attacked by the crowd.

Also read: What is Modi govt’s stance on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation demand?

‘Will check the conduct of the personnel during such operational duties’, says official

“All legal procedures stipulated to check the conduct of the personnel during such operational duties will be followed,” a senior officer of the force said.

The officials said the RAF possesses the 12-bore pump-action gun, also known as a pellet gun, as part of its riot control armoury. The standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulates use of the pellet gun when jawans face extremely challenging situations, including a grave danger to their life, they said.

Central government makes series of announcements

A series of announcements by the Centre over the last two days, ranging from proposed fast-track courts for paper leak cases to political outreach to protesters and a proposed legislation, has marked a significant shift in the government’s response to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation over the NEET paper leak.

What began as a movement that the ruling establishment had largely dismissed has, over the past 48 hours, elicited a calibrated political response marked by prolonged negotiations, policy assurances and visible flexibility in engaging with the protesters.

(With inputs from agencies)