The meeting among the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) delegation, JP Nadda, and Jitendra Singh has concluded. Here are the demands to which the government has agreed.





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CJP protest at Jantar Mantar Protest: Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet CJP spokespersons, Govt agrees to these key demands | Image: ANI





New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Friday held a crucial meeting with the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in the national capital. During the meeting several key issues and demands were discussed.