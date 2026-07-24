The Times of Bengal

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar Protest: Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet CJP spokespersons, Govt agrees to these key demands

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The meeting among the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) delegation, JP Nadda, and Jitendra Singh has concluded. Here are the demands to which the government has agreed.






cjp protest

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar Protest: Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet CJP spokespersons, Govt agrees to these key demands | Image: ANI


New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Friday held a crucial meeting with the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in the national capital. During the meeting several key issues and demands were discussed.


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