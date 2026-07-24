Akanksha Chamola gets trolled after saying she’d prefer ‘kutta’ over Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2

While a section of viewers defended Akanksha Chamola, saying she had the right to express her feelings, many others criticised her for disrespecting Gaurav Khanna despite their ongoing divorce proceedings.





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Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna (PC-Instagram)





Akanksha Chamola has once again grabbed attention on Lock Upp 2, this time for her remarks about estranged husband Gaurav Khanna. Days after the actor entered the reality show as a special guest, Akanksha said she would have preferred to meet her parents—or even her pet dog—instead, a statement that has triggered mixed reactions on social media. During the latest episode, Akanksha was seen chatting with fellow contestants Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde. When Shreya mentioned meeting her husband, Akanksha quickly clarified that it was her “ex” who had come to the show.

She also recalled fellow contestant Varun Yadav jokingly asking, “Where’s your family? A stranger came to meet you.” Sharing how she felt about Gaurav’s visit, Akanksha said she would have been happier if someone from her family had come instead.

“Waise yaar agar koi aur meri family se aata toh Gaurav Khanna se zyada acha hota. I desire my comfort now. It was primarily more for him than for me. Main chahti ke meri mummy ya papa aate. Ya mera kutta hi aata”, Akanksha said.

Her statement quickly went viral on social media. While a section of viewers defended her, saying she had the right to express her feelings, many others criticised her for disrespecting Gaurav despite their ongoing divorce proceedings.

A few episodes earlier, Gaurav Khanna entered the Lock Upp 2 house as a special guest, where he spoke to Akanksha about their relationship. The Anupamaa actor appeared surprised after learning that Akanksha had publicly spoken about their separation on the show.

Since Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for nearly a year and are headed for divorce, the couple’s relationship has remained one of the biggest talking points of the season. Several fans have accused Akanksha of discussing her personal life for publicity, while Gaurav’s close friend, actor Anuj Sachdeva, recently claimed that Gaurav himself was unaware that the divorce had been publicly announced on the reality show.