Salman Khan issues second statement on NEET protest, appeals to students and Sonam Wangchuk: 'Keep the spirit...

Salman Khan shared another message on the ongoing student movement, asking Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and reassuring students that action would be taken over the alleged NEET paper leak.





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Salman Khan issues second statement on NEET protest (PC: Twitter)





Salman Khan shared another message on the ongoing NEET protest, urging students not to worry and expressing confidence that the government would take strict action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak. He also appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying there was no need to continue it.

See Salman Khan’s viral post here

The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So… pic.twitter.com/89Ykfs5r4k — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 23, 2026

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