The Times of Bengal

Salman Khan issues second statement on NEET protest, appeals to students and Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Keep the spirit…

Posted on by admintob


Salman Khan shared another message on the ongoing student movement, asking Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and reassuring students that action would be taken over the alleged NEET paper leak.






Salman Khan issues second statement on NEET protest, appeals to students and Sonam Wangchuk: 'Keep the spirit...

Salman Khan issues second statement on NEET protest (PC: Twitter)


Salman Khan shared another message on the ongoing NEET protest, urging students not to worry and expressing confidence that the government would take strict action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak. He also appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying there was no need to continue it.

See Salman Khan’s viral post here


Read more:
Salman Khan’s fans appreciate him for backing students protesting against paper leaks: ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ -Check Reactions

*This copy is getting updated.*





Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *