13 Iconic Odia Festive Recipes, 1 YiPPee! Twist duringRath Yatra at Puri

By Shalini Saha, 22 July 2026: This Rath Yatra, Sunfeast YiPPee! celebrated Odisha’s rich culinary heritage with ‘Baro Masa, YiPPee! Parba’, a first-of-its-kind cultural and culinary experience inspired by the state’s cherished philosophy of ‘Baro Masa, Tero Parba’ (12 months, 13 festivals). Showcasing the versatility of YiPPee! noodles, the campaign reimagined some of Odisha’s most-loved festive dishes into innovative noodle creations, offering consumers a fresh way to experience familiar flavours.

Inspired by Odisha’s vibrant festivals and the rich storytelling tradition of Pattachitra art, Baro Masa, YiPPee! Parba featured a grand pavilion at the Puri Beach with 12 month-themed windows representing the Odia calendar. Each window showcased a unique culinary innovation that reimagined beloved regional dishes with the twist of YiPPee! noodles. From Potala Posta with a creamy Posto-inspired noodle fusion, to Dahi Bara Aloo Dum infused with YiPPee! noodles, Chaula Bara stuffed with noodles and Muga Dali Khichdi blended with YiPPee!, every recipe offered a fresh take on traditional flavours. The initiative celebrated Odisha’s rich culinary heritage while transforming classic regional favourites into exciting, contemporary creations.

Adding to the celebration, MasterChef Season 6 winner Abhinas Nayak interacted with visitors and presented the specially curated YiPPee! dishes, giving consumers an opportunity to discover these innovative noodle interpretations inspired by Odisha’s festive cuisine.

Ali Harris Shere, BU Chief Executive, Snack Foods & Beverages, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said, “Odisha’s ‘Baro Masa, Tero Parba’ philosophy celebrates the joy of coming together through festivals, traditions and food. By reimagining some of Odisha’s most-loved festive dishes with YiPPee! noodles we created a unique culinary experience that honoured local traditions while inspiring consumers to discover exciting new ways of enjoy their favourite noodles.”

Visitors also explored a specially curated Pattachitra-inspired experience zone, engaging with Odisha’s art, culture and festival stories through interactive installations. As keepsakes from the celebration, they took home personalised Pattachitra-style portraits along with exclusive YiPPee! calendars and tote bags, extending the memories of the experience beyond Rath Yatra.