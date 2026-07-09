Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj controversy takes new turn as Union Minister questions takedown claims, calls him...

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj has taken another turn after a Union Minister commented on the film’s removal from OTT and questioned the claims made around the takedown.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/diljit-dosanjhs-satluj-controversy-takes-new-turn-as-union-minister-questions-takedown-claims-calls-him-imposter-ravneet-singh-bittu-arjun-rampal-suvinder-vicky-jaswant-singh-khalra-8469680/ Copy









Union Minister’s sharp attack on Diljit Dosanjh over Satluj row (PC: IMDb)





The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj has taken another turn after Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu reacted strongly to the film’s removal from ZEE5. While questions continue over why the movie disappeared from the streaming platform within two days of release, Bittu rejected claims that the Centre had any role in the decision. He also launched a sharp attack on Diljit, accusing him of misleading people and questioning his intentions behind the controversy. His remarks have added a fresh political angle to the ongoing debate around the film.

What did Ravneet Singh Bittu say about Diljit Dosanjh and Satluj?

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called Diljit Dosanjh an “impostor” while addressing the controversy over Satluj’s OTT removal. He claimed that the government does not control streaming platforms and denied allegations that the Centre was behind the film being removed from ZEE5. Speaking in Ludhiana, Bittu questioned why the film was allowed to stream initially if authorities wanted it removed.

He said the timing of the removal raised doubts and claimed that the controversy was being presented differently by some people. Bittu, who is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, alleged that Diljit was focused mainly on financial gains. He said the actor had created confusion among audiences regarding the film’s availability on the platform.

Why did Bittu deny the Centre’s involvement in the OTT removal?

Addressing the takedown claims, Bittu said OTT platforms operate independently and the government does not have control over their decisions. He questioned the possibility of government interference by asking why the film would have been released online if there was an intention to stop it. The minister also suggested that the film’s short streaming period could have been planned and said the makers may have benefited from the attention around the controversy.

What criticism did Bittu make about Diljit’s films and public image?

Apart from Satluj, Bittu also commented on Diljit’s previous projects and public statements. Referring to Chamkila, he criticised the actor’s decision to portray singer Amar Singh Chamkila, whose songs have often been debated for their content. He questioned where Diljit was when human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra was fighting for justice and accused the actor of presenting selective narratives.

See Ravneet Singh Bittu’s viral video here

#WATCH | Ludhiana | On the removal of the film Satluj from the OTT platform Zee5, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu says, “…We should have understood that there is something fishy when Diljit Dosanjh said that the film would be available on the OTT platform for 2-3 days and… pic.twitter.com/oF9o3xXVj1 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026

What did Ravneet Singh Bittu say about Satluj’s story?

Bittu clarified that he was not against films based on Punjab’s history or militancy period. However, he objected to what he described as a one-sided portrayal of events. He challenged Diljit Dosanjh and director Honey Trehan to make a film highlighting the sacrifices of police personnel during the militancy era. According to him, different perspectives from that period should also be represented.

Why did Satluj become controversial after its release?

The controversy began after Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 and was removed within 48 hours. The sudden disappearance of the film led to discussions among audiences, members of the Punjabi film industry and political groups. Some questioned whether external pressure played a role in the takedown, while others focused on the film’s sensitive subject matter.

The film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and covers events linked to Punjab’s militancy era. It also includes references to the role of the Beant Singh government and Punjab Police during that period. Apart from Diljit, the film also features Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Saurabh Sachdeva and Varun Badola in crucial roles.